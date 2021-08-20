Covid-19: Live music business casts a wary eye toward the fall

Aug. 20, 2021
Live music business casts a wary eye toward the fall
A new vision of protocols deemed necessary for the survival of the only recently rejuvenated live music industry have emerged, whether driven by touring artists, venues or major concert promotion corporations. With that comes the realization we may be far from out of the woods when it comes to concerts.
Red flags have started appearing.
Fresh from performing as part of the full-capacity Lollapalooza Festival, held in Chicago’s Grant Park on July 31, Limp Bizkit announced the cancellation of its August tour, which was to include an Aug. 9 stop at the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls. (Lollapalooza required proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test to attend.)
“In short, the system is still very flawed,” Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst told Billboard. “Even if the performers, crews, staff and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole.”
