Covid-19: Latest data continues to suggest that the surge is past its peak locally

Jan. 18, 2022
Latest data continues to suggest that the Covid-19 surge is past its peak locally
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that the latest county data confirms what he believed to be true last week: The latest Covid-19 surge is finally past its peak and trending downward.
He pointed to several pieces of evidence:
• While the positive test rate of 20% remains high, it is lower than last week.
• Both confirmed Covid-19 case rates and weekly totals are down, compared with prior weeks. The number of new weekly cases declined by 16%, the first decline in weekly case totals since before Christmas.
• And while hospitalizations involving patients who happen to test positive for the virus continue to rise, a new subset of hospital data shows that the number of people who are being admitted specifically because of Covid-19 symptoms remains level.
