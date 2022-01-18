 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covid-19: Latest data continues to suggest that the surge is past its peak locally
Covid-19: Latest data continues to suggest that the surge is past its peak locally

  Jan. 18, 2022
Jan. 18, 2022

Latest data continues to suggest that the Covid-19 surge is past its peak locally

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that the latest county data confirms what he believed to be true last week: The latest Covid-19 surge is finally past its peak and trending downward.

He pointed to several pieces of evidence:

• While the positive test rate of 20% remains high, it is lower than last week.

• Both confirmed Covid-19 case rates and weekly totals are down, compared with prior weeks. The number of new weekly cases declined by 16%, the first decline in weekly case totals since before Christmas.

• And while hospitalizations involving patients who happen to test positive for the virus continue to rise, a new subset of hospital data shows that the number of people who are being admitted specifically because of Covid-19 symptoms remains level. 

