Covid-19: Latest data continues to suggest that the surge is past its peak locally

Michael Houser in goal, Tage Thompson out for Sabres in fan-less Ottawa: While Houser's return to an NHL net is the big story on the ice, there's also major news off it for the Sabres on the injury/Covid-19 front as center Tage Thompson and winger Vinnie Hinostroza will both sit out the game. Also, because of current Ontario Covid-19 rules, this game will be played without fans.