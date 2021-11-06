Covid-19: Kids and the vaccine: 'It gives an extra layer of protection'

Nov. 6, 2021
Kids and the Covid-19 vaccine: 'It gives an extra layer of protection'
James Vaillancourt has been waiting months to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
When he heard 16-year-olds were eligible, he wanted to be five years older. And then 12-year-olds became eligible for the shot in May, the month after his birthday.
"He was like, 'Why couldn't I have turned 12 instead of 11,' " his mother, Amy Vaillancourt, said, a half hour after James and his two brothers received their first vaccinations at a clinic at Oishei Children's Hospital Saturday morning.
The hospital and the Erie County Health Department teamed up to offer a vaccination clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds who became eligible for the vaccine Wednesday. The vaccine also is available at pediatricians' offices and pharmacies.
Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen J. Turkovich said at midmorning Saturday that the clinic was going "really well."
"Parents are excited, kids are excited – a little bit of crying, but actually not too bad," he said.
