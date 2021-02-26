Covid-19: Judge orders vaccination plan for ICE detainees in Batavia

February 26, 2021
Judge orders vaccination plan for ICE detainees in Batavia
A judge has ordered the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia to come up with a plan to vaccinate its most vulnerable detainees as the number of Covid-19 cases there surges.
The order is the first of its kind in the country, according to the organization that initiated the case, Prisoners Legal Services of New York, and according to the New York Civil Liberties Union, which also has been seeking to protect people held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the virus.
As of Thursday, the detention center in Batavia had counted 41 Covid cases spread across three units of the facility, which currently holds 260 people for ICE. The number was revealed during a court hearing that day, said John Peng, a fellow with Prisoners Legal Services' Immigration Justice Corps.
During the hearing Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo told the facility to develop a plan to make the vaccine available to those who “would otherwise qualify for vaccination” if in the general public. New York has so far opened vaccination to people who, aside from those in certain jobs, are 65 or older or have health conditions that place them at greater risk.
“We are not asking that medically vulnerable civil detainees who fit the criteria for vaccination be allowed to jump the line, we are only asking that they be permitted to join the line," Peng said Friday.
Vilardo also asked parties in the case to submit legal briefs on whether he has authority to order that employees be tested for Covid-19 in a further effort to stem the spread.
