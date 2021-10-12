Covid-19: Judge keeps religious exemption option open to NY health workers refusing vaccine

Oct. 12, 2021

Judge keeps religious exemption option open to New York health workers refusing vaccine

ALBANY – In a closely watched showdown over religious freedom claims versus public health needs, a federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to halt New York State from enforcing a Covid-19 vaccine mandate on health care workers who claim a religious objection.

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd in Utica affects at least 10,000 health care workers across the state who told their employers they hold moral objections to the vaccine and were able to remain in their posts. Thousands of others lost their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated under a state mandate that kicked in last month.

The judge last month issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from taking actions against health care facilities that permit workers to avoid the vaccine by declaring they have a religious objection to taking the drug.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York will appeal the decision.