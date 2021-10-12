Covid-19: Judge keeps religious exemption option open to NY health workers refusing vaccine

Oct. 12, 2021
Judge keeps religious exemption option open to New York health workers refusing vaccine
ALBANY – In a closely watched showdown over religious freedom claims versus public health needs, a federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to halt New York State from enforcing a Covid-19 vaccine mandate on health care workers who claim a religious objection.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd in Utica affects at least 10,000 health care workers across the state who told their employers they hold moral objections to the vaccine and were able to remain in their posts. Thousands of others lost their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated under a state mandate that kicked in last month.
The judge last month issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from taking actions against health care facilities that permit workers to avoid the vaccine by declaring they have a religious objection to taking the drug.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York will appeal the decision.
"My responsibility as governor is to protect the people of this state, and requiring health care workers to get vaccinated accomplishes that," she said in a statement Tuesday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: We never thought it would last this long. What's next?: Medical experts are concerned about a repeat of 2020's Covid spike following Halloween and Thanksgiving and heading into the holiday season. Read more
The Editorial Board: Bad behavior by ‘adults’ force Clarence, Orchard Park schools to resort to virtual meetings: "There was reason last month to think the dunces had been educated, at least in Orchard Park," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more