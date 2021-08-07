Covid-19: Joint state effort to dig more deeply into variants in Western New York

Aug. 7, 2021
Joint state effort to dig more deeply into Covid-19 variants in Western New York
A University at Buffalo lab will share a $20 million infusion to identify more Covid-19 variants as part of a partnership between the state and five specialized labs across New York.
The effort will help medical providers and the public learn more quickly when a new variant emerges, and which variants become dominant in more pockets of the state.
“It allows us to sequence more and to sequence more broadly,” said Jennifer Surtees, a UB biochemist who co-directs the university Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence, or GEM.
Sequence data generated also will help build understanding of how different variants impact Covid-19 illness, therapies or vaccine evasion and efficacy, helping inform public health recommendations and interventions.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: Where are we headed for fall and winter?: As we near fall and the cold-weather months, where are we headed and what should we do? We explore those questions in this installment of Pandemic Lessons. Read more
Another Voice: Shifting costs to the unvaccinated would get results: "I propose that private insurance carriers do what they do best: calculate the risk, and set the price of hospitalization coverage for Covid," writes Alfred D. Price. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.