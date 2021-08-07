Covid-19: Joint state effort to dig more deeply into variants in Western New York

Aug. 7, 2021

Joint state effort to dig more deeply into Covid-19 variants in Western New York

A University at Buffalo lab will share a $20 million infusion to identify more Covid-19 variants as part of a partnership between the state and five specialized labs across New York.

The effort will help medical providers and the public learn more quickly when a new variant emerges, and which variants become dominant in more pockets of the state.

“It allows us to sequence more and to sequence more broadly,” said Jennifer Surtees, a UB biochemist who co-directs the university Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence, or GEM.

Sequence data generated also will help build understanding of how different variants impact Covid-19 illness, therapies or vaccine evasion and efficacy, helping inform public health recommendations and interventions.

