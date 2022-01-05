Covid-19: Jeff Miers: Want 2022 to be a better year for live music? Do your part, or stay home

Jan. 1, 2022
Jeff Miers: Want 2022 to be a better year for live music? Do your part, or stay home
It wasn’t exactly the New Year’s Eve we were hoping for. And it was hard not to interpret it as a bad omen.
A holiday normally marked by a celebratory sense of abandonment and unsullied hope for the future was instead a muted, less populated and far less openly optimistic affair. A large crowd did gather for fireworks and music at Roosevelt Square in downtown Buffalo. But for others, the night was spent like so many in recent memory – at home.
In the live music world, this was particularly bad news. Many New Year’s Eve concerts were canceled, postponed or made virtual, among them the popular Transmission Dance Party NYE Show at Mohawk Place. A night that is traditionally a big money-maker for the in-person entertainment business became just another Friday evening in the Covid-19 era.
Sadly, further postponements of concerts – particularly those involving cross-country touring artists with large crews and entourages – are likely in the coming weeks. The postponement of the Gilmour Project’s Jan. 12 appearance at the Riviera Theatre until May 13 could become commonplace among other artists and venues.
“As a band, we feel it is imprudent & irresponsible to begin under the likelihood if not certainty, that dates will be forced to postpone due to breakthrough infection,” a statement from the band read. “All personnel are TRIPLE vaxxed, but if even one member of our band & crew tests positive along the way, it will be disastrous for all. And the possibility, even probability that our shows spread infection is too serious to dismiss.”
Here, in a nutshell, is the core of the issue – an issue that many have not yet been able to wrap their heads around.
One hears so much of the “If everyone’s vaxxed, it’s all good, don’t worry about it” argument. Sadly, that’s not how it works. The vaccine was never going to prevent anyone from catching or transmitting Covid – its mission is to provide antibodies so that an infected person stands a chance of combating the virus, and in that regard, it appears to be working well.
– Jeff Miers
