Covid-19: Jeff Miers: Want 2022 to be a better year for live music? Do your part, or stay home

Jan. 1, 2022

Jeff Miers: Want 2022 to be a better year for live music? Do your part, or stay home

It wasn’t exactly the New Year’s Eve we were hoping for. And it was hard not to interpret it as a bad omen.

A holiday normally marked by a celebratory sense of abandonment and unsullied hope for the future was instead a muted, less populated and far less openly optimistic affair. A large crowd did gather for fireworks and music at Roosevelt Square in downtown Buffalo. But for others, the night was spent like so many in recent memory – at home.

In the live music world, this was particularly bad news. Many New Year’s Eve concerts were canceled, postponed or made virtual, among them the popular Transmission Dance Party NYE Show at Mohawk Place. A night that is traditionally a big money-maker for the in-person entertainment business became just another Friday evening in the Covid-19 era.