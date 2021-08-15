Covid-19: Jeff Miers: 'Packed to the brim' concerts are back, but fans still mindful of risk

Jeff Miers: 'Packed to the brim' concerts are back, but fans still mindful of Covid risk

But as that week crawled to a close Saturday, a large crowd gathered at Highmark Stadium to welcome Billy Joel for a makeup concert following his postponed summer 2020 date at that venue. If you didn’t know better, you’d be forgiven for thinking that we were living in the relatively carefree August of 2019, rather than enduring a prolonged pandemic in 2021.

Despite the major nationwide changes in concert protocols in the days leading up to the show, the admission policy at Highmark Stadium for the Joel concert was fairly loose. Masks were required of patrons when they were entering the show, throughout the concourse area, in the restrooms, or anywhere else deemed to be “indoors.” Once attendees were at their seats, no masks were required of the vaccinated. The unvaccinated were expected to wear masks, based solely on the honor system. No proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test was required. A three-paragraph “Fan Health Promise” was distributed digitally to ticket-holders in advance, which underscored the honor system notion and left the onus of responsibility squarely on the shoulders of the concertgoer.