Covid-19: 'It's just become unsustainable': Schools getting overwhelmed with contact tracing

Jan. 13, 2022

'It's just become unsustainable': Schools getting overwhelmed with contact tracing

The winter surge of Covid-19 cases that has overwhelmed county contact tracers is overwhelming schools, too, some school leaders said.

Ever since State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett told counties Tuesday they did not have to do contact tracing in the face of increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases, school leaders began asking: What about us?

Schools are still waiting to hear from New York about any requirements for them regarding contact tracing, said Robert N. Lowry, deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

Building administrators say they are spending so much time on contact tracing and filling in gaps for sick employees, they have no time for such tasks as monitoring hallways and classrooms, he said.