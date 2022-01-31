Covid-19: It's getting easier to get an at-home test for free through your insurance

Jan. 31, 2022

No more receipts? It's getting easier to get an at-home Covid-19 test for free through your insurance

Since mid-January, private health insurers across the country have had to cover the cost of over-the-counter at-home Covid-19 tests for their members.

So far, that has mostly been achieved in an old-school way, with members paying the cost upfront and submitting receipts for reimbursement.

That burdensome process is starting to get easier, Western New York's three largest health plans said Monday.

Massive insurer Highmark Inc., which Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is affiliated with, on Monday announced its members can now use in-network pharmacies or the organization's mail-order pharmacy to receive the over-the-counter antigen tests without upfront costs.

It's similar to a process that Univera Healthcare already has up and running, and that Independent Health is working toward in the coming weeks.