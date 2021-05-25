Covid-19: Increasing air travel prompts enhanced TSA protocols

May 25, 2021
Increasing air travel prompts enhanced TSA protocols
It wasn't exactly bustling at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, but it was a lot busier than on the same date last year when the Covid-19 pandemic had upended the nation.
Travelers are beginning to return to air travel, prompting the TSA to remind air passengers that security measures will have a different – and enhanced – look and feel as they return.
"The airlines are returning. Flights are being booked," Bart R. Johnson, TSA's federal security director for upstate New York, said during a news briefing.
"You will see lots of plexiglass," he added.
Johnson said air travel around the country has returned to 60% to 65% of normal levels in recent weeks, with 80% expected in June or July. The airport at the tourist destination of Orlando, he said, has already returned to the same passenger levels as before fears of Covid-19 drastically reduced air travel.
