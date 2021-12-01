 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Increase of cases prompts emergency declaration in Wyoming County
Covid-19: Increase of cases prompts emergency declaration in Wyoming County

  • Updated
Dec. 1 , 2021

Covid increase prompts emergency declaration in Wyoming County

A state of emergency was declared Wednesday afternoon in Wyoming County due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Rebecca J. Ryan, chairwoman of the county’s Board of Supervisors, issued the declaration because the pandemic is “placing significant strains on the Wyoming County Community Health System,” which includes Wyoming County Community Hospital and a skilled nursing facility in Warsaw.

