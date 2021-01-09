Covid-19: Igloos no solution for outdoor dining, Health Department says

Jan. 9, 2021
Igloos no solution for outdoor dining, Health Department says
Two Hamburg restaurants that bought plastic igloos in order to offer outdoor dining shut them down Saturday after the Erie County Health Department ruled they violated Covid-19 health regulations.
The county said the igloos at JuiCy Burger Bar and Carte Blanche constituted indoor dining, which is barred in an "orange zone."
The state Health Department has placed most of Erie County in such a zone, where rules limit restaurants to takeout and curbside service.
"Do I think it's fair? No," said Heather Williams, vice president of operations for the two Hamburg restaurants. "We are rule-followers. We can't fight it. If that's what their regulations are at this time, then that's what we have to do."
