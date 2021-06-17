Covid-19: If you want to see a Bills game in person, you still need to be vaccinated, Erie County says

June 17, 2021
Erie County: If you want to see a Bills game in person, you still need to be vaccinated
New York State may have given the Buffalo Bills the green light to fill up stadium seats at 100% capacity without restrictions, but Erie County hasn't.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz is not changing his position that the only Bills fans who can attend games in person are those who are fully vaccinated.
"Right now I do not have any change to report in our position on the Bills’ fan attendance issue," said Poloncarz's spokesman Peter Anderson. "With well over two months to go until the opening game, it seems reasonable that there should be enough vaccinated people by that time to have a 100% vaccinated attendance."
He again repeated the message of county leaders urging all residents to get vaccinated.
Whether this directive will change as it gets closer to the official start of the season remains to be seen.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Restaurants are back – and busy – but challenges remain: The end of social distancing requirements means restaurants can fill customer tables wall-to-wall once more, and newly vaccinated customers are clamoring for seats. Read more
Jeff Miers: For summer concerts, it’s game on, with no rules and referees: "We’ve gone from dipping our toe cautiously into the pool to stripping naked and diving off a cliff into waters we haven’t even bothered to fathom the depth of," writes Jeff Miers. Read more
The Editorial Board: Kriner Cash made right choice in requiring in-person schooling for Buffalo district: "Remote schooling was needed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it came at a considerable cost." Read more