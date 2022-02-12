Covid-19: Hundreds express solidarity with Canadian truckers in Peace Bridge protest

Feb. 12, 2022
Hundreds express solidarity with Canadian truckers in Peace Bridge protest
Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday in Buffalo at the border spanned by the Peace Bridge to echo the continuing backlash against Covid-19 mandates across Canada in Ottawa and at key international crossings.
Unlike earlier protests featuring hundreds of heavy trucks in places like the Ambassador Bridge at Detroit-Windsor, Saturday's event based in Pat Sole Park near the Buffalo end of the bridge featured only small vehicles festooned with flags and anti-mandate slogans.
And despite the bitter cold, the people who showed up seemed committed – even delighted – to demonstrate solidarity with truckers leading efforts in Canada.
-- Robert J. McCarthy and Lou Michel
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Refresh Takes: As the Omicron surge ends, it would be nice to see a shift in judgment: Some Western New Yorkers have been eager to remove their masks now that the state and county have lifted their mandates. But don’t be surprised that many will continue to take a more cautious approach while we continue to remain in a global pandemic, Scott Scanlon writes. Read more
When mask mandate is lifted, schools wonder if wearing masks will be up to them: We don't know exactly when the mask mandate will be lifted in schools, but schools are starting to plan, and it may not be one-size-fits-all when it is lifted, writes The News' Barbara O'Brien. Read more
ECMC updates patient visitation rules as Covid-19 cases fall: The hospital is now allowing one visitor per day for patients staying in the hospital, though no visitation is allowed for Covid-19 inpatients. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.