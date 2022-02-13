Covid-19: How two big banks are cautiously planning to bring workers back

Feb. 13, 2022

How two big banks are cautiously planning to bring workers back

The push to bring more employees back to the office has faced its share of hurdles.

M&T Bank was gearing up to bring back nonbranch employees at least three days a week by mid-January. Then the bank modified that plan to just one day a week.

M&T paused that idea in the face of the Omicron variant. Now, with cases dropping, the bank is ready to bring more workers back, starting March 7.

KeyBank, which has a big Western New York presence, also intended to bring employees back to its offices in early January, but slowed those plans as Omicron raged.

Key has given nonbranch workers the option of coming into the office, but hasn't required them to come in. Key plans to implement a new model that calls for half of them to work in the office four or five days a week, 30% of them in the office three days or fewer and 20% fully remote. But that hasn't been implemented, yet.