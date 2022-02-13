Covid-19: How two big banks are cautiously planning to bring workers back

Feb. 13, 2022
How two big banks are cautiously planning to bring workers back
The push to bring more employees back to the office has faced its share of hurdles.
M&T Bank was gearing up to bring back nonbranch employees at least three days a week by mid-January. Then the bank modified that plan to just one day a week.
M&T paused that idea in the face of the Omicron variant. Now, with cases dropping, the bank is ready to bring more workers back, starting March 7.
KeyBank, which has a big Western New York presence, also intended to bring employees back to its offices in early January, but slowed those plans as Omicron raged.
Key has given nonbranch workers the option of coming into the office, but hasn't required them to come in. Key plans to implement a new model that calls for half of them to work in the office four or five days a week, 30% of them in the office three days or fewer and 20% fully remote. But that hasn't been implemented, yet.
“Our leaders remain very flexible in working with their teams to do what works for them, our teams and clients," said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman.
"That being said, our businesses are beginning to move towards our new model," Pitts said. "Some of our teams are coming together in person more frequently to collaborate, innovate and serve our clients.”
