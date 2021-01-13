Covid-19: How to make a vaccine appointment in Western New York

Jan. 13, 2021

How to make a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Western New York

More than 5 million New Yorkers became eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday.

The vaccine-eligible have been able to make appointments to get inoculated since Monday. But limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.

The state's vaccine registration system had a rough rollout, and many have had questions about how to sign up for the vaccine.

Read more for a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

