Covid-19: How the Bills and Sabres vaccine mandate came to be and the question of fairness

Sept. 17, 2021
How the Bills and Sabres vaccine mandate came to be and the question of fairness
Erie County's announcement this week requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination for all those attending events at Highmark Stadium or KeyBank Center is being called many things: necessary, controversial, overdue, unfair.
But two things it is not are spontaneous or new.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said as far back as April that no one had a "God-given right" to attend a Bills game, announced a requirement for all stadium attendees to be vaccinated, and went toe-to-toe with the governor over who had more authority to set the rules.
Poloncarz rescinded the vaccination mandate in June, as cases plummeted and the pandemic seemed to be nearing an end. But within weeks, county and team officials together were taking another look at the plan as cases seemed to be on a relentless upward climb.
