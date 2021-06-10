 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: How scientists are testing for Covid in the bowels of Erie County
0 comments

Covid-19: How scientists are testing for Covid in the bowels of Erie County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

June 10, 2021

How scientists are testing for Covid in the bowels of Erie County

Since the fall, scientists have been analyzing samples of wastewater taken from sewage treatment plants around Erie County to look for the fragments of the virus that causes Covid-19.

And the latest scoop on the poop is great news: For the first time since the testing began, the level of virus fragments is so low that, in many cases, it is virtually undetectable.

"It's still there, but in such lower amounts that we can't find it," said Dr. Ian Bradley, assistant professor at the University at Buffalo's Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Poloncarz's emergency spending powers terminated as Covid-19 crisis wanes: The Erie County Legislature on Thursday unanimously voted to terminate the sweeping emergency spending authority it handed to County Executive Mark Poloncarz a year ago, the latest sign that the Covid-19 health crisis is waning and government can start getting back to businesses as usual. Read more

Experts say Canadian politics stands in the way of border reopening: An online panel discussion sponsored by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada was held as frustration continued to build on both sides of the border in reaction to revised Canadian travel rules. Read more

Gusto's Festival Guide 2021: The return of summer favorites: Even as some of Buffalo Niagara's most-popular events are spending another year on the sidelines due to Covid-19 concerns, there are still nearly 30 festivals committed to happening this summer. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News