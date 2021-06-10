Covid-19: How scientists are testing for Covid in the bowels of Erie County

June 10, 2021

How scientists are testing for Covid in the bowels of Erie County

Since the fall, scientists have been analyzing samples of wastewater taken from sewage treatment plants around Erie County to look for the fragments of the virus that causes Covid-19.

And the latest scoop on the poop is great news: For the first time since the testing began, the level of virus fragments is so low that, in many cases, it is virtually undetectable.

"It's still there, but in such lower amounts that we can't find it," said Dr. Ian Bradley, assistant professor at the University at Buffalo's Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering.

