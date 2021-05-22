Covid-19: How one Buffalo company is convincing workers to get vaccinated: $500

May 22, 2021

How one company is convincing workers to get vaccinated: $500

Brian Kimmins thought it would be great for workers at his company, Buffalo Transport, to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

So the company president offered to pay them $500 each if they got the shot.

It worked. Twenty one out of 23 of them took him up on the offer.

"We're a small company, and I didn't want the Covid-19 virus to go through my office or through my employee ranks of drivers," he said. "I always felt it was best if people get vaccinated. By no means was it company policy."

Kimmins has also given employees $1,000 "hero bonuses" on two different occasions during the pandemic, to show his appreciation to them for doing their jobs as essential workers.

