Covid-19: How music lovers have helped some of their favorite venues during the pandemic

Feb. 24, 2021

How music lovers have helped some of their favorite venues during the pandemic

Western New Yorkers have a history of rallying to support the struggling during times of crisis, so it stands to reason that many in the region would want to step up to help their favorite music and live entertainment venues weather the unpredictable storm of Covid-19 strictures.

While eligible venues wait for funds from the Save Our Stages Act to be disseminated – a process that has been, in the opinion of some local venue owners, both convoluted and too slow – they continue to bleed money with, in many cases, their doors remaining closed. The crowd business is among the hardest hit by the pandemic, with a reported $9 billion revenue loss in ticket sales alone during 2020 compounding massive losses in beverage and food revenue to create an economic crisis that many venues have found insurmountable.

The forecast looks only marginally brighter. Many major tours have already been postponed until 2022.