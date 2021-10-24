Covid-19: How has the pandemic changed us for good?

Oct. 24, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: How has Covid-19 changed us for good?

Eat right.

Exercise.

Take your vitamins and get a good night’s sleep.

Managing our own health used to be an almost passive activity for many of us, one we relegated – at best – to maybe following those bits of advice above. That’s not necessarily a good thing, but it’s a true thing – and now, it's a so-2019 thing. Because today, if we wake up with a stuffy nose, a slight cough or a touch of a headache, we need to think about it: Is it a common cold? Allergies? The start of the flu? Or … a sign of Covid-19?

And then we'll start thinking: What might I have caught – and from whom? Do I know anyone who’s sick? Should I call my doctor?

“We’re going to be thinking about this more in the future, especially in the winter, when we’re in respiratory season: ‘Maybe I should be wearing a mask every time I go to the grocery store,’ ” said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious diseases specialist with Veterans Affairs, Kaleida Health and the University at Buffalo. “Even if I’m vaccinated, a mask is a good idea because there are all these other viruses floating around.”