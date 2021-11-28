Covid-19: How can we avoid giving (or getting) coronavirus for the holidays?

Nov. 28, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: How can we avoid giving (or getting) Covid-19 for the holidays?

Some “gifts” are ones that nobody wants to receive.

Like Covid-19. But we’re giving it anyway.

Western New York’s virus numbers are hot and getting hotter. Coming out of Thanksgiving and heading into a season of holiday gatherings, there’s little reason to think they’re going to settle down.

In this Pandemic Lessons, we explore what that means, how to engage with people while gauging safety, and why going out – including and especially for worship – may be among the healthiest things you can do.

