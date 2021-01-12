Covid-19: Hours on a vaccine hotline: As more people are eligible, appointment registration hits snags

Jan. 12, 2021

Hours on a vaccine hotline: As more people are eligible, appointment registration hits snags

Signing up for an appointment to get the Covid-19 vaccine was a rocky process for John Wynne of Orchard Park – and for thousands of other Western New Yorkers.

After about four hours of phone calls to New York State's vaccine hotline over two days, the 78-year-old Wynne still doesn't have a date with the needle. He gave up when he was told that the closest site with available appointments was in Syracuse – about 2 1/2 hours away by car.

Wynne wasn't the only New Yorker frustrated with the vaccine registration system, accessible both online and by phone, that New York State unveiled on Monday.