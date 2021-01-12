Covid-19: Hours on a vaccine hotline: As more people are eligible, appointment registration hits snags

Jan. 12, 2021
Hours on a vaccine hotline: As more people are eligible, appointment registration hits snags
Signing up for an appointment to get the Covid-19 vaccine was a rocky process for John Wynne of Orchard Park – and for thousands of other Western New Yorkers.
After about four hours of phone calls to New York State's vaccine hotline over two days, the 78-year-old Wynne still doesn't have a date with the needle. He gave up when he was told that the closest site with available appointments was in Syracuse – about 2 1/2 hours away by car.
Wynne wasn't the only New Yorker frustrated with the vaccine registration system, accessible both online and by phone, that New York State unveiled on Monday.
Erie County was inundated with 18,500 calls Monday and Tuesday after the state wrongly gave people Erie County’s Covid-19 hotline number to schedule appointments. And the state also put out incorrect information about a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Erie County's Sexual Health Clinic – where vaccinations are not administered.
