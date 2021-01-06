Covid-19: Hospitals across New York improving speed of vaccine delivery, Cuomo says

Jan. 6, 2021
Cuomo: Hospitals across New York improving speed of vaccine delivery
The vaccination rate among hospital workers across New York State has tripled over the last two days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
Over the last three weeks, hospitals across the state were inoculating staff at a rate of 10,809 people per day.
In the last two days, the daily rate has jumped to 31,157, Cuomo said.
The increase followed a warning issued by the governor Monday in which he said hospitals that didn't improve could face state penalties or fines.
"So I'm glad they heard me," Cuomo said Wednesday during a briefing in Albany. "But you have to keep it up because we need that hospital staff vaccinated. We need them vaccinated quickly."
