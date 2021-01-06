Covid-19: Hospitals across New York improving speed of vaccine delivery, Cuomo says

As vaccine lags, WNY logs some of its worst numbers of the pandemic: Western New York set or approached new highs across several Covid-19 metrics in the first week of January. Read more

In a high school senior year like no other, the college search goes virtual: The News has followed Rachel Scharf through school for 12 years. She is now navigating her senior year in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Mass Covid testing begins for Bills' playoff game: 'It was quick. It was easy': Each of the nearly 6,800 people attending Saturday's game against the Colts will have to show proof of a negative test to enter the stadium. Read more