Feb. 7, 2021
Covid-19 hospitalizations, positive test rates fall below pre-holiday levels
Falling Covid-19 hospitalization numbers and positive test rates continue to bring better news to Western New York and the state, with numbers dropping down to the pre-holiday levels of October and November.
You would have to rewind to Thanksgiving Day to find a lower percentage of Western New Yorkers hospitalized for the virus, and to the first week of November to find a seven-day average positive test rate lower than the 4.1% for the region, according to the state's coronavirus data released Sunday.
Positive test rates for Western New York have been falling steadily since early January.
There are currently 357 people hospitalized in Western New York with Covid-19, according to the state.
When it comes to Buffalo's paused revitalization, local business leaders look to the future with optimism. Hear from Towne Auto Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and Endeavor Western New York inside today's Prospectus! Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable Series | Sponsored
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
A crystallization lab in Buffalo is at center of global war against coronavirus: A group of scientists on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus has spent the last year using biology and X-ray technology to help fellow researchers foil the novel coronavirus. Read more
U.S.-Canadian border shutdown is keeping couples apart – and breaking hearts: "I remember those first weeks thinking: OK, well, we'll just give it a couple of weeks, and it's going to be OK; this can't last that long," Elizabeth Switzer said. "And then it just kept going and going and going." Read more
Sabres faced with uncertain restart after adding eighth player to Covid-19 protocol list: Forward Casey Mittelstadt was added to the National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocol list Sunday. It remains unclear whether the team will be able to return to work in time to host the Capitals on Thursday and Saturday. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.