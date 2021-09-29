Covid-19: Hospital workers' overall vaccination rates rise, but questions still remain

Sept. 29, 2021

Hospital workers' overall vaccination rates rise, but questions still remain

A higher percentage of hospital workers on the job Wednesday are Covid vaccinated than the last time the state released vaccine data a week ago, new figures from the state Department of Health show.

But the numbers come with an unanswered question: How much of the increase is due to reluctant workers getting vaccinated versus the percentages changing because thousands of hospital workers over the past 48 hours were put on leave, suspended, fired or resigned because they refused the state’s order to get vaccinated?

The new vaccine dashboard run by the health department shows 87% of hospital workers are vaccinated, up from 84% on Sept. 22.

Western New York showed one of the largest percentage increases in the state, from 81% a week ago to 87%.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE