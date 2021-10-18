Covid-19: Holiday workers have more options this year – and many aren't choosing retail

Oct. 18, 2021

Holiday workers have more options this year – and many aren't choosing retail

Higher pay. Signing bonuses. Bigger employee discounts.

Retailers and shipping companies are trying different things to enlist temporary holiday help amid the tightest labor market in years.

But none of it may be enough to draw the number of workers needed to handle the industries' busiest time of year.

After scrambling for workers the past 18 months, companies are growing more desperate heading into the frantic holiday shopping season.

Months into their seasonal hiring schedule, they have fallen far below their staffing goals and are up against a host of factors keeping potential workers away. And it's all happening as analysts predict record-breaking retail sales and shipping volume.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE