Covid-19: Hochul's message of calm, concern comes as New York sets daily Covid case record

Dec. 17, 2021
Hochul's message of calm, concern comes as New York sets daily Covid case record
ALBANY – On the day New York saw more Covid positive cases than at any point since the pandemic began, Gov. Kathy Hochul took to national television airwaves Friday afternoon to try to ease growing worries about the rising Covid caseloads and long lines of people seeking to get Covid tests in advance of the Christmas holidays.
Soon after, her office announced 21,027 people tested positive for Covid on Thursday, a one-day record. Officials noted that the level of testing available now is much more robust than during the first wave in late winter 2020. However, the cases also don't include an unknown people who are testing positive using at-home rapid tests – and those kits have been selling statewide at breakneck levels.
Hochul, while urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated or boosted, said on MSNBC that she hopes fully vaccinated people can go about their “regular activities” and that she doesn’t want to go back to 2020 economic shutdowns that she said amounted to an "artificial suppression based on fear."
