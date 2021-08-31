Covid-19: Hochul's announcement of new virus measures showcases new style of leadership

Aug. 31, 2021

Hochul's announcement of new Covid-19 measures showcases new style of leadership

When Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was part of daily and weekly conversations about how to distribute the new and hard-to-get Covid-19 vaccines in Western New York, part of her job was to listen to frustrated local leaders who felt as though their ideas for responding to the health crisis were getting kicked to the curb.

So when she showed up Tuesday in Buffalo for her first news conference since taking the oath of office, she opened up by thanking the many local leaders she has worked with and made it clear that she would share the road going forward.

"One of the takeaways I had from being in the trenches with you is that I understand there is a role for state government, and there's a role for local governments," she said at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Hochul, who has served at all levels of government, referred to a "new philosophy" for fighting back against the highly contagious Delta variant and getting more people vaccinated, based on cooperation with local leaders, instead of commands.