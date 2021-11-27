 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Hochul takes steps to address rising rates that top 10% in WNY
Covid-19: Hochul takes steps to address rising rates that top 10% in WNY

  Nov. 27, 2021
Nov. 27, 2021

Hochul takes steps to address rising Covid-19 rates that top 10% in WNY

The latest pandemic trendlines continued to move in a disconcerting direction late this week, with patient numbers climbing in many regional hospitals as the World Health Organization reported that a new variant of concern has been found in Africa and Europe.

"With the emergence of the Omicron variant abroad and warning signs of spikes in cases this winter, the need for basic Covid-19 safety procedures here in New York is more important than ever," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday when reporting that the seven-day average of new positive tests surpassed 10% in Western New York.

The 10.15% positive test rate for the region that includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties was the highest in the state, and nearly six times greater than the lowest region, New York City. The statewide rate was 3.95%, the governor’s office reported.

Erie County Department of Health officials confirmed 391 new positive tests Friday.

“While there were a smaller number of new cases, only about 3,000 tests were reported for yesterday (likely due to holiday),” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday afternoon. “The positivity rate was very high: 12.8%.”

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

The Editorial Board: Concrete goals for ending Covid policies could get more New Yorkers in sync: "Mask mandates are one of the tools that have proved effective in slowing the spread of coronavirus. They could gain wider acceptance, without losing their effectiveness, if they came with an on and off switch," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

