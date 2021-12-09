Covid-19: Hochul signals 'additional steps' to combat rise in cases

Dec. 9, 2021

Hochul signals new Covid-19 measures coming

New Covid-19 regulations could be coming in New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday at a news conference that she would be making an announcement Friday about "additional steps" to address the latest rise in new cases of Covid-19 and to prepare for a possible new surge connected to the Omicron variant.

She would not give any hints on what the new measures might be.

"Plans are being developed to address the impending surge," she said. "The numbers, right now, are not looking good."

A reporter at the news conference pointed out that New York City, which is operating under the state's most stringent Covid-19 rules, now has the lowest Covid-19 rates statewide and asked why the rest of the state doesn't follow suit.

Hochul defended actions she has taken so far, including mandating vaccinations for health care workers and requiring masks in schools.