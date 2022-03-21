Covid-19: Hochul says slight increase in Covid-19 cases in NY due to new variant

March 21, 2022
Slight increase in Covid-19 cases in New York State due to new variant, Hochul says
There has been a slight uptick in cases of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the Covid-19 virus across New York State, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she is not yet alarmed because the state Department of Health is closely monitoring the trend.
The latest variant of the Covid-19 virus accounts for 42% of all Covid-19 cases in New York State.
"There are reports that there is a 30% increase in cases as a result of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant," Hochul said.
The seven-day average of cases of the virus statewide rose to 11 per 100,000 population from 8 per 100,000 the week before, the governor said.
"We're being very diligent in case the numbers start increasing," she added.
"The (Covid-19) booster (vaccine) is the best protection against the new variant," Hochul said, adding that over 7 million booster shots have been administered across the state so far.
