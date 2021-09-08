Covid-19: Hochul says requiring vaccines for teens 'an option'

Sept. 8, 2021

Hochul says requiring vaccines for teens 'an option' as GOP raises alarm

Parents need to step up efforts to get their children Covid vaccinated, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday, as she did not rule out mandating vaccines for eligible teenagers in New York State.

With schools reopening across the state, only 50% of 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated. “We have to do better, my friends," Hochul said during a Covid briefing in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

For now, though, Hochul is focusing on a new public awareness campaign, pop-up sites and other efforts to get more young people vaccinated at a time when teachers and other school officials are being required to get vaccinated or go through weekly Covid tests.

The Democratic governor said she is aware that many parents are “very, very anxious” about getting their children vaccinated, but added that a vaccine is “the best thing” that parents can do to protect children.