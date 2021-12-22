Covid-19: Hochul says NY considering booster shot mandate for health care workers

Dec. 22, 2021

Hochul says NY considering booster shot mandate for health care workers

New York is considering a booster shot mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday, as the state fights a surge of Covid-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant that has now been detected in Erie County.

New York's existing vaccination mandate for health care workers required employees in hospitals, nursing homes and other health facilities to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sept. 27, unless they had a medical exemption.

"People who are just vaccinated this fall in order to comply with this, they're not eligible for booster shots yet," Hochul said during a Covid-19 briefing at Erie County Medical Center. "People vaccinated six months or longer ago are eligible. So there's that dynamic, but we'll be giving out regulations on this very shortly."

Hochul's comments came the same day California announced that health care workers in the state would be mandated to get booster shots by Feb. 1. California is the second state to do so, with New Mexico requiring eligible health care workers to get a booster by Jan. 17.