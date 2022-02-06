Covid-19: Hochul says childhood vaccination rates will drive decision on ending school masking

Feb. 6, 2022

Hochul says childhood vaccination rates will drive decision on ending school masking

School superintendents across the state want Gov. Kathy Hochul to set some definite statistical goal that would result in the end of the mask mandate in schools.

Hochul seems most interested in one specific metric – the number of children vaccinated against the virus – as the one that would trigger any decision to unmask New York's children.

Hochul's mask mandates, imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the winter surge caused by the Omicron variant of the virus, currently are supposed to expire Thursday for indoor public places and Feb. 21 in schools.

Hochul never has set a definite statistical goal that must be met to end those mandates.

"I can't sit here today and say I have a number where magic is going to happen," Hochul told The Buffalo News Jan. 24. "I don't think it's too many more weeks out in the future, maybe a few more months, I'm not sure. But there will come a time."