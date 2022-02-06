Covid-19: Hochul says childhood vaccination rates will drive decision on ending school masking

Feb. 6, 2022
Hochul says childhood vaccination rates will drive decision on ending school masking
School superintendents across the state want Gov. Kathy Hochul to set some definite statistical goal that would result in the end of the mask mandate in schools.
Hochul seems most interested in one specific metric – the number of children vaccinated against the virus – as the one that would trigger any decision to unmask New York's children.
Hochul's mask mandates, imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the winter surge caused by the Omicron variant of the virus, currently are supposed to expire Thursday for indoor public places and Feb. 21 in schools.
Hochul never has set a definite statistical goal that must be met to end those mandates.
"I can't sit here today and say I have a number where magic is going to happen," Hochul told The Buffalo News Jan. 24. "I don't think it's too many more weeks out in the future, maybe a few more months, I'm not sure. But there will come a time."
“While we continue to make progress against Omicron, there is no single metric or threshold that will tell us when we can safely stop requiring masks. Covid-19 transmission remains high, and too many New Yorkers remain unvaccinated, especially kids," the state Health Department said in a prepared statement Saturday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: When Omicron recedes, are we going maskless?: Western New York’s Covid-19 case count, which shot above 3,500 in mid-January, has plunged below 800. Hospitalizations are falling, too. Is it possible that soon masks may no longer be part of our daily existence? Read more
Health care staffing remains major issue, but could optimism be on the horizon?: It's now been back-to-back years of the most challenging staffing environment that many health care executives have ever seen. But, just maybe, there are optimistic signs on the horizon in 2022 and beyond. Read more
Bills scouting staff enjoys return to normalcy in evaluating prospects on, off field: The drafting process is almost back to normal this year. Last year’s draft was conducted amid a slew of restrictions prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.