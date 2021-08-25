Covid-19: Hochul publicly acknowledges 12,000 more virus deaths than Cuomo

Aug. 25, 2021

Hochul publicly acknowledges 12,000 more Covid-19 deaths than Cuomo

ALBANY – It was a mere bulleted item slipped into the state’s daily Covid-19 data tracking release at dinnertime Tuesday.

But the decision by Gov. Kathy Hochul to add the new item – reporting the total Covid-19 deaths since last year in New York as counted by federal health experts – sent a jolt through people who have been in the pandemic response efforts for more than 18 months.

For the first time, Hochul publicly acknowledged something her predecessor never would: that 12,000 more people in New York State have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic first roared into the state.