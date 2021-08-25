Covid-19: Hochul publicly acknowledges 12,000 more virus deaths than Cuomo

Aug. 25, 2021
Hochul publicly acknowledges 12,000 more Covid-19 deaths than Cuomo
ALBANY – It was a mere bulleted item slipped into the state’s daily Covid-19 data tracking release at dinnertime Tuesday.
But the decision by Gov. Kathy Hochul to add the new item – reporting the total Covid-19 deaths since last year in New York as counted by federal health experts – sent a jolt through people who have been in the pandemic response efforts for more than 18 months.
For the first time, Hochul publicly acknowledged something her predecessor never would: that 12,000 more people in New York State have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic first roared into the state.
The death count issue has been a subject of concern by epidemiologists and others for more than a year. Though former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo each day did report Covid-19 data that included statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he steadfastly refused from the start to use the CDC death count data for New York State.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Hochul pushes vaccinations, vows to be state's 'best damn governor': Speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," New York's first female governor reiterated that fighting the Covid-19 pandemic remains her top priority. Read more
Another Voice: In-person classrooms are the best incubators for learning: It is abundantly clear now that there is absolutely no equitable substitute for face-to-face learning with students, Peter Stuhlmiller says. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.