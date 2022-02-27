Covid-19: Hochul lifts school mask mandate effective Wednesday

Feb. 27, 2022
Hochul lifts school mask mandate effective Wednesday
On Wednesday, for the first time in 18 months, school children in New York can leave their face masks at home.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she was lifting the state mask mandate for schools at a news briefing Sunday.
The easing of the requirement applies to children ages 2 and older, including those in child-care settings.
Counties, cities, school districts and even individual schools still can choose to keep a mask rule in place, however, and parents are free to send their children to school with masks on, the governor said.
