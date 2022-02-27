 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: Hochul lifts school mask mandate effective Wednesday
0 comments

Covid-19: Hochul lifts school mask mandate effective Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Feb. 27, 2022

Hochul lifts school mask mandate effective Wednesday

On Wednesday, for the first time in 18 months, school children in New York can leave their face masks at home.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she was lifting the state mask mandate for schools at a news briefing Sunday.

The easing of the requirement applies to children ages 2 and older, including those in child-care settings.

Counties, cities, school districts and even individual schools still can choose to keep a mask rule in place, however, and parents are free to send their children to school with masks on, the governor said.

Hochul cited falling Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations and guidance from medical experts as driving the policy change.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Canada is changing testing rules. Border crossers are still unhappy: As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, people entering Canada will no longer have to present proof of a negative PCR test for Covid-19. Instead, they will have to prove that they have passed either a PCR test or an approved rapid antigen test administered by a laboratory. Read more

Republican congressional candidate – and anti-mandate attorney – was once in favor of Covid shutdownsIn his now-deleted Twitter account, Todd J. Aldinger strongly advised Mark Poloncarz to implement shutdowns early in the pandemic. The congressional candidate tells Jerry Zremski why he changed his tune. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News