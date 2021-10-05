Covid-19: Hochul: Herd immunity now requires 90% or higher vaccination rate

Oct. 5, 2021
Hochul: Herd immunity now requires 90% or higher vaccination rate
Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking to reporters Tuesday on the pandemic, said it's now clear that herd immunity will be more difficult to achieve due to the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, and that the state needs to get "more creative" in increasing vaccination rates.
She said that almost 84% of New Yorkers over 18 years old have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
"That's good, but we were always told last year that if we hit 70%, we were going to be in great shape. Now we're moving the goal line and we're being told it's about 90% that we have to achieve. So we're within striking distance, but we have to keep pushing," Hochul said.
The governor said Covid-19 infection rates are trending downward in the state, but the Delta variant of the virus does not appear to be abating, which will require that state health officials stay ahead of it.
"As you've heard me say for 45 days now, the focus is on keeping young people in school, returning people to work and reopening New York State safely," said Hochul.
To that end, getting more people to get vaccinated and convincing them to wear masks in public is vital.
