Covid-19: Hochul, health care facilities prep for staff shortages as vaccine deadline looms

Sept. 25, 2021

Hochul, health care facilities prep for staff shortages as vaccine deadline looms

Declaring a state of emergency. Deploying the National Guard. Expediting visas. These are just some of the ways Gov. Kathy Hochul is prepared to address staffing shortages in the wake of Monday's deadline to have all health care workers vaccinated against Covid-19.

At the same time, hospitals, nursing homes, rehab and other facilities are restricting new admissions, suspending elective surgeries and making one last big push to convince workers to take the vaccine.

If necessary, the governor said she will sign an executive order declaring a state of emergency to fortify state and local medical systems. A state of emergency would allow retired and former health care professionals, qualified medical professionals from other states and countries and recent graduates to practice in New York State.

The governor also is considering deploying National Guard members with medical training and working with the federal government to deploy Disaster Medical Assistance teams. Hochul also plans to explore ways to expedite visa requests for medical professionals.