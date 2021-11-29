Covid-19: Hochul focuses on defenses in the face of a new variant and fears of a winter surge

Nov. 29, 2021
Hochul focuses on Covid-19 defenses in the face of a new variant and fears of a winter surge
ALBANY – The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has not yet arrived in New York State, but officials expect it’s just a matter of when and not if.
“But here’s the good news," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. “We’re not defenseless," she said of vaccines widely available to anyone over age 5 that weren’t in the public health arsenal a year ago.
While all response options are on the table, especially if the new variant proves especially dangerous and spreads rapidly, Hochul said that as of Monday: “We’re not talking about shutdowns” or “other harsh measures.”
But the state is moving, as Hochul announced Friday, to temporarily stop elective surgical procedures at hospitals with bed capacity levels below 10 percent. Thirty-seven hospitals are set to be affected, including Erie County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital in Western New York.
For Hochul, her Covid-19 moment is now front and center. It has been coming for the governor, who has adopted both a different style and approach than her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid-19 testing company quits, Buffalo schools left in the lurch: Buffalo Public Schools is looking for another Covid-19 testing provider after the district learned Friday that the company that was doing it abruptly ceased operations. Read more
Catholic Health to limit hospital visitation amid Covid-19 surge: Catholic Health System late Monday announced non-Covid-19 patients in its hospitals will be limited to one visitor at a time during reduced hours, beginning Wednesday. Read more
Test-to-stay Covid-19 program going in Grand Island schools as officials demand statewide action: County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said in a written statement that a countywide program at this point “is simply not feasible.” A pilot program is the first step, she said. Read more
Buffalo Common Council going virtual due to Covid-19: The Buffalo Common Council will hold all of its meetings virtually due to rising Covid-19 cases in the region. Read more
