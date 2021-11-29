Covid-19: Hochul focuses on defenses in the face of a new variant and fears of a winter surge

Nov. 29, 2021

Hochul focuses on Covid-19 defenses in the face of a new variant and fears of a winter surge

ALBANY – The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has not yet arrived in New York State, but officials expect it’s just a matter of when and not if.

“But here’s the good news," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. “We’re not defenseless," she said of vaccines widely available to anyone over age 5 that weren’t in the public health arsenal a year ago.

While all response options are on the table, especially if the new variant proves especially dangerous and spreads rapidly, Hochul said that as of Monday: “We’re not talking about shutdowns” or “other harsh measures.”

But the state is moving, as Hochul announced Friday, to temporarily stop elective surgical procedures at hospitals with bed capacity levels below 10 percent. Thirty-seven hospitals are set to be affected, including Erie County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital in Western New York.