Covid-19: Hochul extends New York mask mandate to Feb. 10

Jan. 28, 2022
Hochul extends New York mask mandate to Feb. 10
Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the mask mandate in New York State through Feb. 10.
The mandate, which requires face coverings to be worn in all indoor public places unless the business or venue implements a vaccine requirement, went into effect Dec. 13. The state defines an indoor public place as "any indoor space that is not a private residence."
A state Supreme Court justice in Nassau County on Monday ruled the state did not have the constitutional authority to enact the mandate, but on Tuesday, an Appellate Division judge granted a stay of that ruling while the state appeals it.
Hochul on Friday noted that the seven-day average of cases and seven-day positivity rate continue to go down.
"That is the trend we've been waiting for," she said during a news conference on Long Island in advance of the snow storm expected to hit downstate. "We still don't know much beyond where we are right now. But again, the trend is much more positive."
