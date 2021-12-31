Covid-19: Hochul: 5.2 million Covid tests shipped to schools, boosters required for SUNY students

Dec. 31, 2021
Hochul: 5.2 million Covid tests shipped to schools, boosters required for SUNY students
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a "military-style operation" to deliver 5.2 million Covid-19 tests to schools this week for children to bring home, including 375,430 for schools in Western New York.
Hochul also announced returning SUNY and community college students, when eligible, will need a booster shot and a negative Covid-19 test upon returning to campus, and that faculty now must be vaccinated.
The governor also extended for two weeks, to Feb. 1, her executive order requirement that businesses require customers to wear a mask or be vaccinated to enter indoor public places.
The plan for schools – part of Hochul's "Winter Surge 2.0" – comes as Western New Yorkers and the nation head into a third year coping with a virus that's in the throes of another surge with the Omicron variant.
"This is how we are going to ensure that these campuses stay open," Hochul said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Burchfield Penney museum shutting down for 19 days due to Covid: "The difficult decision to close is because of Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 earlier this week, the fourth-highest number of New York regions," said Burchfield Penney interim director Scott Propeack. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.