Covid-19: Hochul: 5.2 million Covid tests shipped to schools, boosters required for SUNY students

Dec. 31, 2021

Hochul: 5.2 million Covid tests shipped to schools, boosters required for SUNY students

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a "military-style operation" to deliver 5.2 million Covid-19 tests to schools this week for children to bring home, including 375,430 for schools in Western New York.

Hochul also announced returning SUNY and community college students, when eligible, will need a booster shot and a negative Covid-19 test upon returning to campus, and that faculty now must be vaccinated.

The governor also extended for two weeks, to Feb. 1, her executive order requirement that businesses require customers to wear a mask or be vaccinated to enter indoor public places.

The plan for schools – part of Hochul's "Winter Surge 2.0" – comes as Western New Yorkers and the nation head into a third year coping with a virus that's in the throes of another surge with the Omicron variant.