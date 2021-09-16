Covid-19: Hiring slows to a crawl as virus rattles the Buffalo Niagara job market

Sept. 16, 2021
Hiring slows to a crawl as Covid-19 rattles the Buffalo Niagara job market
Hiring came almost to a halt across the Buffalo Niagara region last month – a concerning sign that the recovery from the Covid-19 recession is stalling out just as cases are on the rise.
The slowdown in hiring, highlighted in new job data released Thursday by the state Labor Department, shows that the region’s job market is being hampered by a handful of powerful factors that are likely to continue to make it hard for employers to add workers and could even make them more reluctant to do so in the coming months.
“We have stagnation – and at a level that is still substantially down from two years ago,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist. “I think we’ll actually see some declines in employment over the next couple of months.”
That’s a sobering outlook for a regional job market that still is down almost 30,000 jobs from where it was two years ago, before anyone ever heard of Covid-19.
