Covid-19: High school graduation rate increases in New York State

Feb. 16, 2022
High school graduation rate increases in New York State
The graduation rate in New York State public and charter schools increased slightly last year, the second year of pandemic learning.
The statewide rate went up 1.3 percentage points to 86.1%, capping a decade of steady increases, state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said today.
Buffalo, which had a graduation rate of 76.3% in 2020, improved to 79% last year.
The cancellation of Regents exams in 2020 and the 2020-21 school year was likely a factor in the graduation rates, Rosa said.
“This change affected this year’s graduation rate, but we cannot say to what extent,” she said.
Students usually need to accumulate 22 course credits and pass at least four Regents exams to graduate. Because of the learning disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the state Education Department canceled Regents exams, except four last June that were required by federal law. It also exempted students who passed the course from exam requirements for a Regents diploma.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid-19 coverage: See previous stories published in The Buffalo News this year about Covid-19. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.