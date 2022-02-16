Covid-19: High school graduation rate increases in New York State

Feb. 16, 2022

High school graduation rate increases in New York State

The graduation rate in New York State public and charter schools increased slightly last year, the second year of pandemic learning.

The statewide rate went up 1.3 percentage points to 86.1%, capping a decade of steady increases, state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said today.

Buffalo, which had a graduation rate of 76.3% in 2020, improved to 79% last year.

The cancellation of Regents exams in 2020 and the 2020-21 school year was likely a factor in the graduation rates, Rosa said.

“This change affected this year’s graduation rate, but we cannot say to what extent,” she said.