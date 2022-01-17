Covid-19: Here's how to get at-home Covid-19 tests for free

Jan. 17, 2022
At-home Covid-19 tests: Here's how to get them for free
WASHINGTON – If you thought the very notion of getting a Covid-19 test was just too confusing, be forewarned: the range of testing options is expanding yet again.
But that is actually good news. Thanks to dual actions by the Biden administration, soon you probably won't have to pay anything for at-home tests.
Starting last Saturday – Jan. 15 – private insurers have to start covering the cost of over-the-counter at-home tests. And four days later, on Wednesday, the federal government will unveil a website where Americans can order free tests to be mailed to their homes.
Hence the additional confusion. Even with those new testing options, people will still be able to go to local pharmacies, health clinics and private labs for Covid-19 tests of one kind or another, which are free if ordered by a physician, but which can cost upwards of $150 if they are not.
So, what is a person with a cough or the sniffles to do? It's confounding, said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
"You've got a mix of free tests," Higgins said. "We've got some people that are still paying. I mean, what is going on here?"
Here's an attempt to answer that question, and others you might have, about the recent testing changes taking place as metro Buffalo and the nation confront the Covid-19 wave brought on by the Omicron variant.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid-19 numbers declining across the state, but still at high levels: In Western New York, the percentage of positive tests dropped from 21.88% Friday to 20.92% Sunday, which is highest of any region in the state. Read more
My View: Covid throws a curve into holiday travel: Despite our uninvited guest, thanks to vaccinations no one became seriously ill. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.