Covid-19: Here's how to get at-home Covid-19 tests for free

Jan. 17, 2022

At-home Covid-19 tests: Here's how to get them for free

WASHINGTON – If you thought the very notion of getting a Covid-19 test was just too confusing, be forewarned: the range of testing options is expanding yet again.

But that is actually good news. Thanks to dual actions by the Biden administration, soon you probably won't have to pay anything for at-home tests.

Starting last Saturday – Jan. 15 – private insurers have to start covering the cost of over-the-counter at-home tests. And four days later, on Wednesday, the federal government will unveil a website where Americans can order free tests to be mailed to their homes.

Hence the additional confusion. Even with those new testing options, people will still be able to go to local pharmacies, health clinics and private labs for Covid-19 tests of one kind or another, which are free if ordered by a physician, but which can cost upwards of $150 if they are not.

So, what is a person with a cough or the sniffles to do? It's confounding, said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.