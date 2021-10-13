Covid-19: Health sectors see 3% reduction in staffing since state vaccination mandate

Oct. 13, 2021
Health sectors see 3% reduction in staffing since state vaccination mandate
While more health care workers have become vaccinated against Covid-19, a state vaccine mandate for hospital, nursing home and other health sector workers has resulted in an overall 3% reduction in staffing levels due to resignations, firings or furloughs of jab-opposed employees, Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledged Wednesday.
The administration did not immediately respond to questions about the specifics behind that overall number, and the affect – from reductions in elective surgeries to slowing nursing home admissions – is only known by anecdotal stories from different regions of the state.
Details were also not released breaking down the staff reduction by position, including doctors, nurses or personal care assistants.
