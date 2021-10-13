Covid-19: Health sectors see 3% reduction in staffing since state vaccination mandate

The Editorial Board: Canadians can soon visit the U.S., whose approach our neighbors should evaluate: "While the United States was slower than Canada to reopen its land borders, Canada’s experience has been less productive than government leaders, businesses and others had hoped. That is at least partly because Canada requires travelers to jump through more hoops," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Another Voice: Patients deserve choice of treatment with ivermectin: "To be clear, these are potential treatments – not a cure. These prescriptions do not and should not replace the Covid immunization, if that is something you have chosen to receive. This country was built on freedom of choice. Covid should not limit our choices. Americans should be made aware of these options, no matter on which side of the aisle you sit," writes Lori Luzi. Read more