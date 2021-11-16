Covid-19: 'Go and get a booster now,' Hochul says

Nov. 16, 2021

Hochul worried by high Covid-19 rates: 'Go and get a booster now'

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged Western New Yorkers to get a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves amid a high transmission rate. But as infections get closer to an "untenable" number, she also warned that tougher measures could follow.

"At some point, if the numbers don't start trending downward, we're going to have to start talking about larger protocols, which we all know are available to us," Hochul said. "The warning is going out loud and clear today, and I truly hope the community at large will listen to this because it doesn't have to be this way."

Hochul, in her visit Tuesday to Buffalo, said Western New York's transmission rate of 8% is well above the 5% rate she considers "unacceptably high."

"Anyone who lives in a high-transmission area and personally feels at risk of catching this virus – and it's hard to imagine anybody who doesn't – should go and get a booster now," said Hochul, who spoke at Delavan Grider Community Center.