Covid-19: Frustration mounts as U.S. extends border shutdown

July 21, 2021

Frustration mounts as U.S. extends border shutdown

WASHINGTON – Frustration at the Biden administration boiled over Wednesday among advocates of reopening the U.S.-Canadian border after the U.S. extended its travel restrictions between the two countries for a 17th month.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, called the move "unacceptable." Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, lamented "the Biden administration's complete failure on this issue." And Marcella Picone of Williamsville, one of the most outspoken members of Families Are Essential, a group of people who have loved ones across the border, accused the administration of dismissing the concerns of people like her.

"Biden is not only ignoring the Southern Border; he obviously doesn't even care about the Northern Border," said Picone, whose fiance lives in Hamilton, Ont.