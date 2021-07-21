Covid-19: Frustration mounts as U.S. extends border shutdown

July 21, 2021
Frustration mounts as U.S. extends border shutdown
WASHINGTON – Frustration at the Biden administration boiled over Wednesday among advocates of reopening the U.S.-Canadian border after the U.S. extended its travel restrictions between the two countries for a 17th month.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, called the move "unacceptable." Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, lamented "the Biden administration's complete failure on this issue." And Marcella Picone of Williamsville, one of the most outspoken members of Families Are Essential, a group of people who have loved ones across the border, accused the administration of dismissing the concerns of people like her.
"Biden is not only ignoring the Southern Border; he obviously doesn't even care about the Northern Border," said Picone, whose fiance lives in Hamilton, Ont.
Two days after Canadian officials announced at a press conference that they would allow vaccinated Americans to cross the border beginning on Aug. 9, the Biden administration announced the latest extension of the border closure for Canadians seeking entry into the U.S. The administration codified the extension in the Federal Register, a compendium of federal government actions that attracts little mass readership. The extension means the U.S. side of the border will be closed to nonessential travel until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 21.
"Given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of Covid-19, within the United States and globally, the Secretary has determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with Covid-19 between the United States and Canada poses an ongoing 'specific threat to human life or national interests,' " the Department of Homeland Security said in the Federal Register notice, which was set to be officially published Thursday.
