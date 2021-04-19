Covid-19: Frustration growing with Health Department's approach to schools and the pandemic

April 19, 2021
Frustration growing with Health Department's approach to schools and the pandemic
After a year of heeding the advice of health officials over how to handle Covid-19 in schools, some parents and school officials are increasingly pushing back against that advice.
Alden Superintendent Adam Stoltman balked Friday when asked if he would cancel Saturday's football game because several players on the last team Alden played tested positive for Covid-19.
Monday, a parents group advocating for in-person learning five days a week, Western New York Students First, demanded the resignation of Dr. Gale Burstein for her health policies, which some have criticized as being applied unfairly and inconsistently.
“I can confirm that the county executive will not be asking Dr. Burstein for her resignation,” said Peter Anderson, a spokesman for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
With the Covid-19 pandemic stretching into year two, schools have become a flash point as officials try to balance the need to educate children with concerns about the spread of the virus. Parents in four suburban districts filed legal actions to get their children full-time, in-person learning. The safety of participants in sports has led to scores of games being canceled or postponed. And the debate continues over how far apart students in the classroom should be.
The pushback comes as the region is seeing an increase in the number of cases among school-age children. Last week, Burstein said Erie County was on pace to reach a record number of cases reported by schools in a week. Health officials have said they are concerned that sports activities may be behind some of the spread.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Movie theater capacity to increase to 33%; museums, zoos to increase to 50%: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said social distancing, the wearing of masks, temperature screenings and all other health and safety protocols remain in effect as some restrictions on capacity are lifted. Read more
No appointment necessary: Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are becoming the norm: The days of endless and fruitless searches, long lines and day trips across the state are gone. Welcome to the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination era. Read more
Judges, court staff ordered to return to in-person work May 24: Jury trials were resumed last month on a socially distanced basis; 55 trials are scheduled in the state this week. Read more
Niagara County, swamped by outsiders, restricts DMV walk-ins to county residents: "The number of people coming from communities that are two and three hours away to process multiple transactions is something we did not anticipate. It created long lines and long wait times," County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said. Read more
Vaccinations will help drive economic recovery, M&T CEO says: "I think we're probably poised to see a big uptick in both business and consumer activity, driven by as more and more Americans get vaccinated," Rene F. Jones said. "To the extent that we can get those numbers up, and particularly get those numbers up in our community, it's going to have a significant impact." Read more
Business groups oppose mandates that seek to prevent spread of disease: A cross-section of business groups is opposing legislative plans for a law to require private employers to take specific steps to protect their workers from airborne infectious diseases. Read more
A debate among doctors: Should schools fully reopen?: Tensions have been quietly brewing within the local medical community over returning students to the classroom full-time. Read more
Why rising Covid-19 vaccinations aren't cutting down positive cases and hospitalizations: If the number of vaccinated residents is going up, shouldn't the number of people contracting the virus be going down? Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.