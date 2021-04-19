Covid-19: Frustration growing with Health Department's approach to schools and the pandemic

April 19, 2021

Frustration growing with Health Department's approach to schools and the pandemic

After a year of heeding the advice of health officials over how to handle Covid-19 in schools, some parents and school officials are increasingly pushing back against that advice.

Alden Superintendent Adam Stoltman balked Friday when asked if he would cancel Saturday's football game because several players on the last team Alden played tested positive for Covid-19.

Monday, a parents group advocating for in-person learning five days a week, Western New York Students First, demanded the resignation of Dr. Gale Burstein for her health policies, which some have criticized as being applied unfairly and inconsistently.

“I can confirm that the county executive will not be asking Dr. Burstein for her resignation,” said Peter Anderson, a spokesman for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.